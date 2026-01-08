Mamdani defends NYC sanctuary status, vows not to cooperate with ICE operations

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is renewing his vow to resist federal immigration crackdowns following the fatal shooting Wednesday of a woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

"The news coming out of Minneapolis is horrific," Mamdani said. "This is one part of what has been a year full of cruelty, and we know that when ICE agents attack immigrants, they attack every single one of us across this country. And this is a city and will always be a city that stands up for immigrants across the five boroughs."

"I have made it clear to everyone within my city government — and that extends to NYPD — that we are going to uphold our sanctuary city policies," Mamdani added. "We are going to adhere to them that we are not here to assist ICE agents in their work."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pushed back during a Thursday press conference, touting the success of ongoing ICE operations in New York City and condemning sanctuary city policies, which she claims protect “criminals.”

"We've arrested 54 individuals as a part of Operation Salvo since its inception just a few months ago," Noem said. "Those arrested are violent transnational gang members and affiliates associated with Trinitarios who are responsible for weapons trafficking, for human smuggling, for narcotics distribution, and for armed robberies. They had perpetuated previous violent attacks across the city of New York City."

The renewed clash over immigration enforcement comes weeks after Mamdani met in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump — despite previously criticizing the president's policies and advocating for “Trump-proofing” New York City.

Mamdani, meanwhile, faces a balancing act as he seeks to prevent a National Guard deployment to New York City, similar to moves President Trump has taken in other Democrat-led cities, and to avoid an influx of additional ICE agents. The mayor is likely paying close attention to developments in Minneapolis as tensions between city and federal officials continue to escalate.

