'WE DON’T WANT THEM': Noem’s travel ban demand after D.C. shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is calling for a full travel ban on certain countries after meeting with President Donald Trump.

Noem posted on social media that the United States was not founded for “foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes.”

She did not specify which countries the ban would apply to.

"I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies," she wrote. "Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

Her comments came days after an Afghan national was identified as the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last week. One guard member died and the other remains hospitalized.

Earlier this year, Trump announced visa restrictions on 19 nations, including Afghanistan. He implemented travel bans from 12 of those countries.