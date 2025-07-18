Why does the Epstein debate continue to churn? A conspiracy theory expert weighs in

The debate over a federal investigation into the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein continues to stir following Attorney General Pam Bondi's confirmation that he died by suicide. Bondi also stated there is no so-called client list naming powerful political figures associated with Epstein.

President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with some of his supporters for perpetuating the conspiracy theory surrounding Epstein’s connections. He recently indicated that his "PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull****,' hook, line and sinker."

Despite this, some Republicans are pushing for the release of any information related to the Epstein investigation.

"The idea that the DOJ and the FBI — who prosecuted cases related to this — don't have any idea who Epstein's clients were and that he had no record of it, of the clients," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. "I find it kind of hard to believe. I mean, my view is make public everything you can make public."

Journalist and conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild weighed in on the ongoing debate, commenting to Scripps News about the allure of a supposed client list.

He noted, "The issue is that we already know almost everything there is to know about Epstein. We have the flight logs. We have the black books with the client names and the phone numbers. There really isn't anything about Epstein that we don't know. So now at this point, the story isn't Jeffrey Epstein anymore. He's been dead for six years. The story now is Donald Trump talking about Jeffrey Epstein."

