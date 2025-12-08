Trump is proposing a $12B aid package for farmers hit hard by his trade war

President Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion farm aid package, Scripps News confirmed.

Farmers are considered one of Trump’s core constituencies, but many have been hurt by his economic policies. Trade disputes with countries such as China have strained the agricultural sector and cut into many farmers’ bottom lines.

Trump has long been reluctant to acknowledge that his policies have negatively affected some Americans. But after Democrats scored significant gains in November’s elections, with the economy a top concern for voter,s the administration appears to be making adjustments.

It remains unclear how the aid package would be structured or who would qualify for assistance. The president is expected to formally announce the plan Monday afternoon.