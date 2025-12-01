White House backs Hegseth amid report of second strike on alleged drug boat

The White House confirmed there was a second strike on a boat it alleges was trafficking narcotics in international waters back in September and is defending the decision.

The comment follows a Washington Post report alleging that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered forces to kill everyone on the boats, leading to a second strike that killed survivors of the initial attack.

The White House says the order for the specific strike in September came from Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, not directly from Hegseth. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained that the admiral acted within his authority and that the follow-up strike was lawful.

"Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law. He directed the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat of narco terrorists to the United States was completely eliminated," Leavitt said.

Lawmakers have questioned the second strike, concerned it could violate international law. The Senate and House Armed Services committees have both released statements saying they will probe the boat strike.

“The Committee is aware of recent news reports – and the Department of Defense’s initial response – regarding alleged follow-on strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Committee has directed inquiries to the Department, and we will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to these circumstances,” a joint statement from Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Sen. Jack Reed said.

Leavitt said Hegseth spoke with congressional members over the weekend, rejecting the Washington Post's reporting.