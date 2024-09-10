Watch Live: Harris, Trump face off in pivotal presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in a presidential debate.

WATCH THE "ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE SIMULCAST" ON SCRIPPS NEWS

On the economy and the cost of living

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the debate by discussing her plans to improve circumstances for the U.S. middle class, including housing support, tax credits for new parents and more resources for small business owners.

"My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to startup small businesses, knowing they are the backbone of the American economy," Harris said.

Former President Donald Trump emphasized his plans to institute and continue tariffs on imported goods. He told moderators Americans would not face higher prices if tariffs were implemented.

He characterized inflation as a "country-buster," saying "This has been a disaster for people. For the middle class, but for every class."

In a rebuttal, Harris alleged that Trump's economic policies would spur new inflation.

The candidates also used their time allotted for the question to touch on other aspects of their campaigns. Harris emphasized that she intended to implement policy to support all Americans. Trump clearly distanced himself from Project 2025 and warned against the risks of immigration.

"Bad immigration is the worst thing that can happen to our economy," Trump said.

Abortion policy

Moderators asked Trump to explain his shifting position on abortion.

"They have abortion in the ninth month," Trump said, claiming that Harris' Vice Presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had said "execution after birth is okay." Moderators told him that there is no state in the union where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.

Harris said that in over 20 states, Trump-directed abortion bans made no abortion exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.

"That is immoral," Harris said. She said the government "and Donald Trump, certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body."

Trump said he did not intend to sign a federal ban on abortion. He did not give moderators a yes or no answer about whether he would veto a federal ban on abortion as president.

"But it doesn't matter, because this issue has now been taken over by the states," Trump said.

On immigration and border security

Harris said she supported the bipartisan bill in Congress that would have increased support for Border Patrol and efforts to reduce drug trafficking. She alleged that Trump had directed Republican allies in Congress to stifle progress on the bill, which ultimately did not pass.

Trump alleged that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, had eaten pets as food, arguing with moderators over whether any such incidents had taken place.

Moderators asked Trump whether under his deportation plans, authorities would be going door to door to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

"Yeah," Trump said, and repeated claims of criminal activity from immigrants.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News fact-checks the Harris-Trump presidential debate

Rules for the debate

"The ABC News Presidential Debate" will run for 90 minutes. The candidates selected certain aspects of the debate based on a coin flip: Trump chose to give his closing statement last, and Harris chose to stand at the rightmost podium onscreen during the broadcast.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

Microphones will be muted for candidates except when they have been granted speaking time.

Closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate.

