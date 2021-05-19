Pondera Arts Council preparing for annual Rhubarb Festival in Conrad

GREAT FALLS — The Pondera Arts Council is preparing for its annual Rhubarb Festival in Conrad.

The group will set up on June 5th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to sell strawberry rhubarb pies whole, by the slice, and a la mode. Look for the vintage camper and the pink stove “jukebox” on the corner of 4th Street and Main (under the old clock).

There will also be games and small prizes for kids.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Ponder Arts Council's scholarship.

One 2021 high school graduate pursuing art in higher education will receive the $500 scholarship.

Rhubard Festival chair Mary DeStaffany explained, “It’s all about the kids. definitely, we just love our children and want to support them, especially the ones going into the arts program. Whether it’s acting, or theater, or painting, what have you!”

Council members aim to bake 100 pies using locally-grown rhubarb and using all homemade crust.

Anyone interested in learning to bake a strawberry rhubarb pie is encouraged to meet at the Moose Lodge on June 3rd and June 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. help with the baking process.