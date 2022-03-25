You Can Set Up This Pop-Up Camping Gazebo In 45 Seconds

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Camping officially ranks as one of the absolute best things about summer. But setting up a tent? Now that’s a completely different story.

No matter how many times you read the instruction manual or practice in your basement, setting up a tent or camping awning in real life always seems to result in a frustrating tangle of fabric, poles and stakes. And that’s when the sun is shining — if you roll up to the campsite when it’s already dark or, worse, dark and raining, you’re in for an even more irritating experience.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. The good folks at Clam designed a foolproof gazebo tent that takes just 45 seconds to set up. You’ll be inside, grabbing the ingredients for s’mores before a mosquito even knows you’re there.

This quick-set pavilion is perfect for picnics, overnight camping excursions, family reunions, backyard barbecues and any other outdoor gathering where having a little shade or protection from bugs would come in handy. Measuring 12.5 by 12.5 feet, the tent has six sides and comes with ground stakes and a handy carrying bag that makes transporting it from the trunk of the car to the campsite a breeze.

Inside, it offers a roomy 110 square feet of space, which is large enough for a picnic table. It also has zippered weather panels that you can roll up or down, depending on what’s happening outside.

To set it up, all you have to do is take it out of the bag, lay it flat on the ground, pull on the five hub straps (shown below) and push up the roof. That’s it. There’s no trying to jam flimsy poles into teeny-tiny flaps, no confusing zippers, no awkward body positioning that makes your back hurt.

And yes, it really does only take 45 seconds to set up.

“This product is nothing short of ingenious,” one customer posted in a review. “So easy to set up a caveman could do it!”

Apparently, it’s also pretty durable and can even withstand strong rain and hail storms.

“I stalked this item for a year before I broke down and bought it,” one reviewer wrote. “It is absolutely perfect for the Colorado afternoon rainstorms! We take it with us camping as we don’t have an awning on our camper.”

With a price around $470, the tent may be something you need to save up for ahead of summer. But, a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 3,500 Amazon customers indicates it’s well worth the price. It’s constructed from sturdy mesh and ultra-strong fabric with resilient fiberglass poles. The roof and the taped seams are water-resistant, and the corner pole pockets are made from three layers of fabric for extra durability.

Trust us when we say: You’ll be one happy camper (pun intended!) when you bring this easy-to-set-up gazebo on your next outdoor adventure!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.