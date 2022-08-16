After 5 Years Off The Shelves, You Can Once Again Get Pumpkin Spice Oreos

It may still feel like summer outside, but Oreo is celebrating fall with the return of a cookie flavor we haven’t seen since 2017!

For the first time in five years, Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are once again in stores for a limited time. The golden Oreos have a pumpkin spice-flavored creme, which means they’ll make a sweet addition to back-to-school lunches and fall birthday parties.

Or dunk them into a cup of hot pumpkin spice coffee and you’ll officially enter fall mode!

Nabisco

There are dozens of other pumpkin spice treats to shop for this fall as well, like SToK Pumpkin Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Wafers from Voortman’s, Pillsbury Pumpkin Grands and Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, all of which are in stores now for a limited time.

New this year, you’ll also find a pumpkin spice energy drink from the brand Yerbaé. The drink has zero calories and zero sugar, but will still give you a caffeine boost just like a pumpkin spice latte.

You’ll also find pumpkin spice-flavored goodies in Krispy Kreme’s new pumpkin spice doughnut collection, and Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is set to return on Aug. 29.

While Starbucks hasn’t said when the famous PSL will return this year, Dunkin’s fall menu hits stores Aug. 17 and includes a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut, pumpkin doughnut holes, pumpkin muffins and a new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which blends iced coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, a hazelnut flavor shot and cream for a bit of a different take on classic pumpkin flavors.

If you don’t have a Dunkin’ near you, you can still find pumpkin spice Dunkin’ goodies in a new form: Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Available Sept. 1, the fish-shaped graham crackers will feature the flavors of pumpkin, doughnut glaze, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Dunkin'

Are you looking forward to pumpkin spice treats this fall?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.