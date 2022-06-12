R100 National Archery Tour comes to Montana

NEAR AUGUSTA — The R100 National Archery Tour is in Montana for the first time. It's a family-friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country to host R100 events.

The event consisted of two 50-target ranges (the Safari Range and the North American Range).

Augusta Archery Club president Patrick Quinn has been working on getting this organization to stop in Montana for quite a while to help out the kids.

"It gets me excited," Quinn said. "To me, that's parenting at its best. These kids aren't out here by themselves, it's parents bringing their kids out here, getting the kids involved. It's a family sport."

Tony Peres of the Electric City Archery Club said, "These are all club-based activities. This is all about growing and supporting archery."

He added, "When you join a club, just know that you are here to work and that you are signing up to support your club and everything about it."

Organizers say the event isn't just about helping the kids. It's a family-friendly event coupled with the opportunity to explore Montana's outdoors.

Brad Rinehart, owner of R100, stated, "Archery is a phenomenal sport. It's fun, it's fairly cheap to get into. The archery community is also a great place to get out and meet new people."

The Archery Tournament will continue through Sunday, June 12th from 7am to 2pm. Click here for more information on the R100 website.



