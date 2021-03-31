Help available for people to address physical and mental health without breaking the bank

HELENA — Finding the finances to take care of medical expenses, be it physical or behavioral, can be difficult. Let alone trying to find the money needed during a pandemic when a family’s financial situation may have drastically changed.

Help is available though, and it won’t break the bank.

“The Center for Mental Health (C4MH) is one of those entities that can help guide and support navigate the Office of Public Assistance,” said Clinical Supervisor of Residential Jennifer Preble. “Especially since there is a lack of access, you can’t just go up there and apply.”

C4MH can help people with mental health services, addiction recovery, relationship coaching and more.

PureView Health Center also has navigators who help guide people to finding resources for obtaining health care without insurance. They offer a sliding fee schedule to patients who fit certain federal income guidelines and can help individuals get signed up for support systems.

The health center provides medical, dental and mental health care as well as case management and pharmacy needs.

