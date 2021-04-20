Watch

Rebound

Actions

Montana VA raising awareness about sexual violence and harassment

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix O'Connor
Montana VA raising awareness about sexual violence and harassment
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 18:18:01-04

HELENA — In the hallways of the Outpatient Clinic at the VA Medical Center-Fort Harrison in Helena, a banner with the words "You Are Not Alone" hangs above a rack of white t-shirts.

Each T-shirt has hand-written messages from survivors of sexual violence and sexual harassment, such as, "Who had my 6?" and “strength.”

Montana VA raising awareness about sexual violence and harassment

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The purpose of the T-shirts is to bring awareness of sexual assault and educate the community.

Anyone can experience sexual trauma, regardless of gender. An estimated 1 in 4 female veterans and 1 in 100 male veterans in the VA healthcare system report experiencing some form of sexual trauma. It is important to note that by percentage women are at greater risk of MST, but nearly 40% of veterans who disclose sexual trauma to the VA are men.

Montana VA raising awareness about sexual violence and harassment

The VA has resources to support veterans in whatever way will help them best — from simply learning more about how sexual trauma affects people to treatment options.

If you are a victim of a sexual assault crime, contact a local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-656-4673.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

You Are Not Alone Resources

Stream Local News Anytime

Join the Conversation

Rebound: Montana Facebook Community page

Rebound: Montana. We want to hear from you.
Do you have story idea, or something you would like us to cover? How about feed back on how we are doing? Drop us a line and let us know