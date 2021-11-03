Reddi-Wip Just Launched A Zero-Sugar, Keto-Friendly Version Of Their Whipped Cream

If you’re following a keto diet, or simply watching your carb intake, one of the hardest things to give up is dessert.

While you may think of foods like bread and potatoes when cutting back on carbohydrates, sugar is also full of carbs, making it a big no-no for keto and low-carb dieters. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, you no longer have to avoid one of the most beloved holiday pie toppings thanks to a new product from Reddi-wip.

Reddi-wip Zero Sugar is made with real cream and has 0 grams of sugar, 0 carbs and 15 calories per serving. It contains no artificial flavors and is gluten-free and keto-friendly. The brand says the new zero sugar option delivers the same flavor as regular Reddi-wip, but with sucralose as a substitute for regular sugar.

The new Reddi-wip is available now in 6.5-ounce ($2.99-$3.29) and 13-ounce sizes ($4.79-$5.29) in the dairy aisles of grocery stores nationwide. You can also find some Reddi-wip dairy alternatives, including non-dairy coconut and non-dairy almond.

The new Reddi-wip would make the perfect topping for a keto dessert. If you don’t already have a favorite recipe, check out this keto peanut butter cheesecake or this keto pumpkin cheesecake for the fall. It would even be delicious on top of this keto pumpkin spice cocktail!

If you’d rather not spend time making your own dessert, you can add the Reddi-wip to a variety of keto ice creams available at grocery stores nationwide. The Enlightened brand also makes new keto cookies, cookie dough bites and cheesecake.

The cheesecakes come in classic, chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin and caramel chocolate and all except the caramel chocolate have a vanilla almond crust. The caramel chocolate has a chocolate almond crust and is topped with chocolate chips and caramel cream. While the cheesecakes do include whipped cream, there’s nothing wrong with adding some more Reddi-wip!

