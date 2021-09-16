Renowned artist to paint first mural for Artway alley in Anaconda

Next summer expect to see more colors in the alleyway next to Smelter City Brewing.

As a part of Accelerate Anaconda’s Artway alley project, a mural is being designed and painted to be displayed on the side of Smelter City Brewing’s building.

Teah Fuller says, through grants and fundraising, $22,000 has gone to the project.

"And we were able to get a muralist out here and get things just moving right along. This year we have the one mural coming and then in the spring we plan to have a few more." said Fuller.

Muralist Lee Steadman will be working on the mural with help from local artists.

Steadman has illustrated for National Geographic and the Smithsonian. His paintings can be found in museum collections which include the New York State Museum, the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History, and the Smithsonian's Museum of Natural History.

"The intersection of arts and community has always been a big interest of mine and I've really seen, been hands on, and seeing how the arts can really assist and build community and improve a town." said Steadman.

The mural will be around 30 feet and painted on cloth to allow the painting to be taken down and moved if needed.

"The rich historical nature of copper in Anaconda is the subject of this mural and so it’s just kind of a nice tie in altogether." said Steadman.

Lee Steadman has been hosting a series of Muralist community workshops and artists interested in helping in the mural must attend one of them. The last workshop is Thursday, September 16 at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held at 118 E 7th street Community Service center.

