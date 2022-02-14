Results: 2021-2022 MHSA all-class state wrestling championships

BILLINGS — The 2021-2022 wrestling season concluded with the MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.
The Kalispell Flathead boys won the Class AA title, while the Flathead girls won the girls tournament. Sidney took first the Class A tournament for the fifth straight time, while Huntley Project prevailed in Class B. In Class C, Circle collected its fifth straight team title.
Sidney's Aden Graves won his fourth individual state championship, becoming the 38th athlete to win four wrestling championships in Montana history.
Results of the individual state championship matches can be found below.
AA - 103
- 1st Place Match - Zach Morse (Billings West) 21-0 won by fall over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 26-4 (Fall 3:33)
AA - 113
- 1st Place Match - Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 23-0 won by major decision over Cole Krutzfeldt (Billings Senior) 15-7 (MD 8-0)
AA - 120
- 1st Place Match - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 31-0 won by fall over Jase Van Pelt (Billings West) 23-5 (Fall 4:30)
AA - 126
- 1st Place Match - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 29-0 won by major decision over Kale Baumann (Great Falls/MSDB) 19-8 (MD 9-0)
AA - 132
- 1st Place Match - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 25-0 won by fall over Idren Peak (Billings Senior) 19-4 (Fall 1:26)
AA - 138
- 1st Place Match - Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 22-5 won by decision over Jalen Vladic (Billings Senior) 19-5 (Dec 1-0)
AA - 145
- 1st Place Match - Fin Nadeau (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-0 won by decision over Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 27-6 (Dec 5-3)
AA - 152
- 1st Place Match - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 33-0 won by tech fall over Dylan Block (Great Falls/MSDB) 15-5 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))
AA - 160
- 1st Place Match - Drake Rhodes (Billings West) 21-0 won by fall over Gabe Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 20-4 (Fall 3:07)
AA - 170
- 1st Place Match - Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 20-0 won by tech fall over Anders Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-1 (TF-1.5 4:51 (17-1))
AA - 182
- 1st Place Match - Mason Christian (Butte) 23-3 won by decision over Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-3 (Dec 3-2)
AA - 205
- 1st Place Match - Brendan Lockart (Great Falls/MSDB) 21-0 won by fall over Chase Youso (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-1 (Fall 2:59)
AA - 285
- 1st Place Match - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 22-0 won by fall over Raven Hensley (Great Falls/MSDB) 17-1 (Fall 1:50)
A - 103
- 1st Place Match - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 44-3 won by fall over Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown) 39-4 (Fall 4:46)
A - 113
- 1st Place Match - Reece Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-3 won by fall over Ridge Cote (Ronan) 50-2 (Fall 4:30)
A - 120
- 1st Place Match - Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 42-9 won by fall over Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 31-12 (Fall 1:42)
A - 126
- 1st Place Match - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 52-5 won by decision over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 36-4 (Dec 11-6)
A - 132
- 1st Place Match - Ashton Ulschak (Laurel) 44-4 won by fall over Kason Olson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-11 (Fall 2:14)
A - 138
- 1st Place Match - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 45-4 won by decision over Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 40-6 (Dec 8-4)
A - 145
- 1st Place Match - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 37-6 won by decision over Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/) 40-3 (Dec 2-1)
A - 152
- 1st Place Match - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 55-3 won by decision over Gavin McLean (Frenchtown) 42-2 (Dec 9-4)
A - 160
- 1st Place Match - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-2 won by major decision over Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 45-7 (MD 8-0)
A - 170
- 1st Place Match - Orion Thivierge (Havre) 35-1 won by fall over Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 45-12 (Fall 0:48)
A - 182
- 1st Place Match - Jace DeShazer (Libby/Troy) 36-4 won by fall over Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/) 33-3 (Fall 1:34)
A - 205
- 1st Place Match - Dante Pallone (Hardin) 38-12 won by major decision over Brendyn Whiteman (Browning) 34-4 (MD 18-7)
A - 285
- 1st Place Match - Gabe Walker (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 44-4 won by fall over Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 33-7 (Fall 5:44)
B/C - 103
- 1st Place Match - Cole Rogers (Three Forks/Ennis) 26-6 won by fall over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-5 (Fall 3:38)
B/C - 113
- 1st Place Match - Brayden Linville (Three Forks/Ennis) 26-6 won by decision over Jake Kuka (Glasgow) 27-16 (Dec 6-3)
B/C - 120
- 1st Place Match - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-16 won in tie breaker - 1 over Riley Davis (Baker) 34-11 (TB-1 2-1)
B/C - 126
- 1st Place Match - Cooper Lane (Huntley Project (Worden)) 41-4 won by fall over Langdon Smith (Shepherd) 19-5 (Fall 3:16)
B/C - 132
- 1st Place Match - Tugg Taylor (Circle) 49-3 won by decision over Cooper Cook (Columbus/Absarokee/Park City) 24-3 (Dec 2-1)
B/C - 138
- 1st Place Match - David Schulze (Plains/Hot Springs) 50-2 won by decision over Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 34-4 (Dec 5-4)
B/C - 145
- 1st Place Match - Trae Thilmony (Thompson Falls) 38-1 won by fall over Brady Ellison (Columbus/Absarokee/Park City) 42-5 (Fall 4:54)
B/C - 152
- 1st Place Match - Canyon Casterline (Circle) 38-6 won by decision over Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls) 31-6 (Dec 12-5)
B/C - 160
- 1st Place Match - Zach Valdez (Colstrip) 39-5 won by decision over Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall/Harrison) 42-4 (Dec 13-6)
B/C - 170
- 1st Place Match - Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 34-8 won by decision over Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-9 (Dec 7-2)
B/C - 182
- 1st Place Match - Austin Vanek (Cut Bank) 38-0 won by fall over Camryn Mears (Malta/Whitewater) 35-10 (Fall 1:25)
B/C - 205
- 1st Place Match - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) 42-4 won by decision over Mason Garfield (Wolf Point) 33-7 (Dec 8-3)
B/C - 285
- 1st Place Match - Brock Hanford (Fort Benton) 44-2 won by fall over Caden Crowell (Cascade) 29-3 (Fall 5:35)
Girls - 103
- 1st Place Match - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 36-3, Fr. over Brooke Yeadon (Glacier Girls) 22-8, Fr. (Fall 3:50)
Girls - 113
- 1st Place Match - Jazmin Gorder (Poplar Girls) 26-1, Sr. over Lily Grismer (Cascade Girls) 27-3, Sr. (Fall 5:55)
Girls - 120
- 1st Place Match - Hania Halverson (Flathead Girls) 26-1, Sr. over Keela Kary (Sidney Girls) 36-5, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
Girls - 126
- 1st Place Match - Amaiya Kirn (Sidney Girls) 47-1, So. over Lily Schultz (Gallatin Girls) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 2:41)
Girls - 132
- 1st Place Match - Jessica Gubler (Park Girls) 17-1, Jr. over Brynn Courville (Plains/Hot Springs Girls) 16-7, Fr. (Fall 1:58)
Girls - 138
- 1st Place Match - Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 36-0 won by decision over Makenzee Neal (Billings West Girls) 17-3 (Dec 2-0)
Girls - 145
- 1st Place Match - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project Girls) 36-5, So. over Kya Gilmore (Custer County Girls) 35-6, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
Girls - 152
- 1st Place Match - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior Girls) 19-0 won by fall over Lillian MacDonald (Plains/Hot Springs Girls) 25-2 (Fall 3:17)
Girls - 170
- 1st Place Match - Cabry Taylor (White Sulphur Springs Girls) 28-3, Sr. over KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 15-3, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
Girls - 205
- 1st Place Match - Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-0 won by fall over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan Girls) 25-5 (Fall 1:53)
Girls - 285
- 1st Place Match - Kali Hood (Columbus/Park City Girls) 10-0 won by fall over Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank Girls) 22-11 (Fall 1:02)