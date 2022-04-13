Results: Frontier Conference Golf Championships final round

EAGLE, Idaho — It was a clean sweep for the Rocky Mountain College golf teams.

Both the Battlin' Bears men's and women's squads won the team titles at the Frontier Conference Golf Championships on Tuesday. The men won the team medal with a three-round total of 885 (+33) to hold off Montana Tech which finished with a 904 (+52). Providence took third place with a 990 (+138).

The Rocky women took the team title with a 985 (+133) to finish 27 strokes ahead of second-place Carroll College. The Tech women took third with a 1028 (+176).

Rocky's Mitchell Thiessen held off Montana Tech's Sean Ramsbacher to take the men's individual title. Thiessesn had a three-round total of 214 to finish at just one over par to Ramsbacher's 7-over. The Battlin Bears took four of the Top 5 spots with Jacob Johnson, Daniel Sigurjonsson and Nolan Burzminski finishing in 3rd, 4th and 5 place.

In the women's tournament, Valentine Zuleta ran away with the win, carding a total of 218 (+5) while teammate Claire Wright took second with a 230 (+17). Carroll's Katie Fagg plced third (+27), Tech's Emily Kelly grabbed fourth (+37) and Carroll's Ellie Thiel took fifth (+38).

Here are the final results from both the men's and women's tournaments:

MEN

TEAM RESULTS

1. Rocky Mountain College, 292-293-296—885 (+33)

2. Montana Tech, 299-309-296—904 (+52)

3. Providence, 329-320-341—990 (+138)

4. Carroll College, 332-335-336—1003 (+151)

5. MSU Northern, 340-366-352—1058 (+206)

6. Montana Western, 391-377-388—1156 (+304)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Mitchell Thiessen, RMC, 70-70-72—214 (+1)

2. Sean Ramsbacher, Tech, 71-76-73—220 (+7)

3. Jacob Johnson, RMC, 76-71-75—222 (+9)

4. Daniel Sigurjonsson, RMC, 77-78-71—226 (+13)

5. Nolan Burzminski, RMC, 73-77-77—227 (+14)

6. Isaiah Weldon, Tech, 74-78-76—228 (+15)

7. Matt Hobbs, Tech, 77-76-76—229 (+16)

8. Benjamin Kaul, Providence, 80-74-77—231 (+18)

T9. Samuel Berry, Carroll, 77-79-77—233 (+20)

T9. Jhett Braley, Tech, 77-79-77—233 (+20)

11. Jace Rhodes, Tech, 84-79-71—234 (+21)

12. Haydn Driver, RMC, 87-75-76—238 (+25)

T13. Josh Neth, Carroll, 83-82-79—244 (+31)

T13. TJ Reynolds, MSUN, 77-88-79—244 (+31)

T15. Colton Stodghill, Providence, 86-84-83—253 (+40)

T15. Connor Mora, Providence, 80-82-91—253 (+40)

T17. Rex Irby, Carroll, 89-77-92—258 (+45)

T17. Carson Denning, Western, 85-86-87—258 (+45)

19. Trey Sharp, Providence, 83-89-90—262 (+49)

T20. Trenton Olson, Providence, 83-89-90—262 (+50)

T20. Gerit Johnson, MSUN, 79-90-94—263 (+50)

22. Ryan Williams, MSUN, 90-92-89—271 (+58)

T23. Ky Kouba, Western, 90-85-99—274 (+61)

T23. Jonny Hillman, Carroll, 87-97-90—274 (+61)

25. Riley Stansberry, Carroll, 87-97-90—274 (+61)

26. Kyler Cassel, MSUN, 94-96-90—280 (+67)

27. Jacksen Burckley, Western, 100-105-99—304 (+91)

28. Logan Dreyer, Western, 116-104-105—325 (+112)

29. Jake Carr, Western, 125-102-103—330 (+117)

WOMEN

TEAM RESULTS

1. Rocky Mountain College, 323-348-318—985 (+133)

2. Carroll College, 338-344-330—1012 (+160)

3. Montana Tech, 332-354-342—1028 (+176)

4. MSU Northern, 455-444-460—1359 (+507)

5. Montana Western, 474-457-449—1380 (+528)

6. Providence, 487-473-487—1447 (+595)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Valentina Zuleta, RMC, 69-73-76—218 (+5)

2. Claire Wright, RMC, 78-80-72—230 (+17)

3. Katie Fagg, Carroll, 78-84-78—240 (+27)

4. Emily Kelly, Tech, 80-87-78—240 (+37)

5. Ellie Thiel, Carroll, 84-83-84—251 (+38)

6. Caroline Hobson, Carroll, 83-92-80—255 (+42)

7. Samantha Benson, Tech, 85-87-84—256 (+43)

8. Franchi Ceartin, Tech, 84-88-89—261 (+48)

9. Cierra Sundheim, Tech, 83-92-87—262 (+49)

10. Kielar Jones, Providence, 87-90-88—265 (+52)

11. Isa Tomazeli, Carroll, 93-85-88—266 (+53)

12. Kaitlyn Fleming, RMC, 87-97-83—267 (+54)

13. Kennedy Lean, Tech, 97-101-88—286 (+73)

14. Megan Vandenacre, MSUN, 95-95-98—288 (+75)

15. Kaylee Wilson, Western, 98-96-96—290 (+77)

T16. Teagn Olivia, RMC, 85-98-108—291 (+78)

T16. Landria Paladichuk, RMC, 102-102-87—291 (+78)

18. Echo Anderson, Carroll, 103-99-101—303 (+90)

19. Shainy Mack, Western, 114-106-93—313 (+100)

20. Kate Murack, Providence, 116-104-99—319 (+106)

21. jada Subbrack, MSUN, 118-113-118—349 (+136)

22. Maddison Underdal, MSUN, 104-122-130—356 (+143)

23. ShayAnn Danelson, MSUN, 138-114-114—366 (+153)

24. Brynley Fitzgerald, Western, 130-121-127—378 (+165)

25. Emily Curtis, Western, 132-134-133—399 (+186)

26. Eve Knox, Providence, 159-149-142—450 (+237)

27. Kimberly Simoneau, Providence, 175-153-158—486 (+273)

—M'Kenzie Whiteman, Providnece, 125-130-W

