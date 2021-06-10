Road crews tacking the Big Drift in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — Crews are continuing to clear snow and debris from the upper reaches of Glacier National Park's iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Work is continuing at the higher elevations in the park with crews working at the Big Drift, which is on the east side of Logan Pass.

"This spot collects drifted snow that is blown across the Continental Divide by prevailing winds, and it can reach up to 80 feet deep!" a social media post from the park states.

Since it can take weeks to clear the snow from the area, there's still no word on when the entirety of Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open.

Hikers and bikers can still access Logan Pass from the west side of the park when the crews are not working.

Park officials also note that visitors planning hikes in the park should be aware that many higher-elevation trails also have significant snow on them.

Check trail status reports on the park's website. Road status updates from Glacier National Park can be found here.