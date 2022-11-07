Ryan Burg joined as a multimedia journalist at KTVH in Helena in September 2022.

Ryan is a graduate of The Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Ryan is from the East Coast, specifically Connecticut, and is unfortunately an avid sports fan of the New York Jets, Mets, and Islanders as well as a Charlotte Hornets fan.

In Ryan's free time, he enjoys fishing — he’s very excited to try out fly fishing while he's in Montana — golfing, playing video games, and rugby.

If you see Ryan around town be sure to say “Hi.” If you have any story ideas, a good place to fish, or fun places to check out in Montana, email Ryan at ryan.burg@ktvh.com and follow him on Twitter.

