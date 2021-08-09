Sam’s Club Is Selling Bulk Boxes Of Hot Cocoa Bombs For Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s no such thing as too much chocolate on Halloween, and that includes a steaming mug of hot cocoa after a chilly night of trick-or-treating (or while watching “Hocus Pocus” for the umpteenth time).

Along with a giant bucket full of 375 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for handing out on Halloween (or keeping for yourself), Sam’s Club is selling Halloween hot cocoa bombs.

Filled with marshmallows, the 16 milk chocolate hot cocoa bombs in this bulk box have black, green, orange and purple wrappers, and each makes one cup of hot cocoa. Simply place one unwrapped bomb in a mug, then pour in 6 ounces of warm milk and stir.

The box of hot cocoa bombs is $16.98 (around $1 per mug of cocoa). While the website lists them as out of stock for shipping, the hot cocoa bombs are currently available for purchase and pickup in various clubs.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the hot cocoa bombs, so if you don’t have one, you’ll want to sign up before nabbing these at your local store.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can find a variety of Halloween hot cocoa bombs on Etsy, or you can even make your own. This recipe from The Food Network calls for bittersweet chocolate and hot cocoa mix, plus other goodies like pumpkin spice marshmallows, candy ghosts and candy spiders.

You will also need a hot chocolate bomb mold, which you can find on Amazon. This silicone mold is only $7.19 and makes six large bombs at once. It can also be used for making soap or other treats like jelly and bread.

If hot chocolate isn’t your thing, there are tons of other recipes for Halloween treats or you can order some spooky-time goodies online that can be delivered right to your door.

These cake pops from Harry & David are decorated like ghosts, pumpkins, mummies and vampires, or you can order some spooky artisan truffles from Cheryl’s Cookies or witch finger cookies from Williams Sonoma.

Are you starting to get excited for Halloween?

