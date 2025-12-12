Hey Alexa, what questions did people ask you the most in 2025?

Amazon's artificial intelligence assistant fielded millions of queries this year, from cooking tips to celebrity trivia. The company just released its annual roundup of "Alexa's Most Asked Questions" for 2025, revealing what topics captured users' curiosity most.

Among the most frequent cooking-related inquiries: "How long do I poach an egg for?" Users also turned to Alexa for basic scientific information, asking questions like "What's the diameter of Earth?"

Celebrity information dominated many searches worldwide as people commonly asked about stars' heights, weights and net worth details.

Specific celebrities whom users inquired about were Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk.

Amazon said that Swift was the most played artist via Alexa, followed by Bruno Mars. His catchy duet “APT” with Rosé was the most played song through the device.

The soundtrack from KPop Demon Hunters, the animated Netflix superhit, was the most-played album on Alexa this year.

Perhaps most ironically, one of the year's popular questions was "What does AI stand for?" — users asking an AI assistant to explain artificial intelligence itself.

The data reflects how voice assistants have become go-to sources for quick answers on everything from practical cooking advice to satisfying random curiosity about the world around us.