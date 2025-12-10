Prominent Democrat calls for US to restrict social media for kids 16 and younger

Former Chicago mayor and potential 2028 presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel is calling for the United States to restrict social media access for children 16 and younger.

“When it comes to our adolescence, it's either going to be adults or the algorithms,” Emanuel said in a post on X. “One of them is going to raise the kids. And I think we need to help parents.”

When it comes to our adolescents, it’s either going to be adults or the algorithms that raise our kids. No child under the age of 16 should have access to social media. TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and others are too powerful, too addictive, too alluring and too often target our… pic.twitter.com/O9XUz9nuR2 — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) December 9, 2025

Emanuel, a Democrat, shared his stance after Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1 million accounts had been deactivated across platforms including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, Snapchat and Reddit.

Australia’s law places responsibility on tech companies, requiring them to take reasonable steps to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. Companies that fail to comply face steep penalties, with fines up to $32 million for serious or repeated violations.

Supporters say the ban will shield children from addictive platforms and predatory algorithms designed to keep young users online. However, critics argue it could drive teens to less regulated, potentially riskier apps while limiting their ability to connect with peers and participate in online communities.