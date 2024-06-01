Watch Now

Boeing's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute

The launch was previously delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs.
Boeing Astronaut Launch June 1
John Raoux / AP
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore talk to family members as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Boeing Astronaut Launch June 1
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 12:47:10-04

A last-minute problem halted Saturday's launch countdown for Boeing's first astronaut flight.

Two NASA astronauts were strapped into the company's Starliner capsule and awaiting liftoff when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds.

With only a split second to take off Saturday afternoon, there was no time to work the latest trouble and everything was called off.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

