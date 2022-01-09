SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 8

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 8.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 50, Circle 32
Bigfork 65, Deer Lodge 38
Billings Central 68, Livingston 47
Billings Skyview 38, Great Falls High 34
Bozeman High 73, Billings West 39
Bozeman Gallatin 50, Billings Senior 47
Broadview-Lavina 67, Reed-Point Rapelje 19
Butte Central 44, Frenchtown 29
Charlo 52, Noxon 29
Dillon 71, East Helena 33
Eureka 78, Plains 11
Fairfield 74, Conrad 33
Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45
Great Falls CMR 71, Belgrade 49
Hardin 67, Havre 60
Hays-Lodgepol 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48
Helena Capital 57, Missoula Big Sky 55
Helena High 61, Missoula Hellgate 54
Hot Springs 61, Alberton-Superior 21
Jefferson 44, Big Timber 30
Laurel 48, Sidney 42
Lewistown 68, Miles City 49
Libby 76, Browning 72
Plentywood 52, Culbertson 41
Richey-Lambert 46, Savage 32
Three Forks 58, Townsend 49
Terry 53, Ekalaka 29
Valley Christian 60, Seeley-Swan 51
Wibaux 47, Jordan 33
Winnett-Grass Range 68, Geraldine-Highwood 32
Wolf Point 70, Harlem 67
High school girls basketball
Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls High 35
Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8
Box Elder 72, Fort Benton 25
Broadview 41, Reed-Point Rapelje 27
Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42
Butte Central 49, Frenchtown 43
Chinook 71, Turner 37
Circle 57, Bainville 25
Dillon 69, East Helena 29
Eureka 53, Plains 29
Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23
Great Falls CMR 61, Belgrade 51
Havre 48, Hardin 40
Jefferson 69, Big Timber 68
Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 51
Laurel 64, Sidney 42
Miles City 43, Lewistown 31
Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44
Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena High 30
Plentywood 52, Culbertson 14
Red Lodge 52, Shepherd 41
Richey-Lambert 51, Savage 44 (OT)
Seeley-Swan 61, Valley Christian 25
Three Forks 40, Townsend 22
Wolf Point 50, Harlem 42