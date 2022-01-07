SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Thursday, Jan. 6

Below are the scores of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Jan. 6. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com
High school boys basketball
Bigfork 87, Troy 15
Bozeman 70, Billings Senior 42
Bozeman Gallatin 57, Billings West 55
Cascade 70, Simms 47
Ennis 60, Lone Peak 53
Glasgow 55, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 27
Great Falls High 64, Belgrade 52
Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 35
Jefferson 71, Twin Bridges 44
Libby 61, Columbia Falls 49
Rocky Boy 70, Malta 61
Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32
High school girls basketball
Bigfork 59, Troy 4
Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43
Browning 53, Cut Bank 41
Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36
Malta 58, Rocky Boy 40
Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22
Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30
Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23
Simms 62, Cascade 36