SD40 Candidate Profile: Greg Guthrie, Republican

The Republican candidate for Senate District 40 is Greg Guthrie, a machinist at the Boeing facility in Helena.

He is running to give people a choice in who represents them.

Guthrie says key issues he wants to be addressed by the next Montana legislature are looking at the state’s tax policies, protecting kids, and supporting seniors with fixed incomes.

SD 40 comprises much of the western side of Helena. Laura Smith is the Democrat candidate for SD40. You can learn about her and her stances here.

Watch the full interview with Guthrie.

SD 40 Candidate Greg Guthrie Full Interview

Q: Why are you running for the legislature?

"I believe people should have a choice and I found out that nobody was running against the Democrat. So I told one of my friends that I'd put my name in the hat if they couldn't find anybody else. And so here I am."

Q: What are three key issues you believe need to be addressed by the next Montana legislature?

"Three key issues are definitely the taxes reviewing how our tax policy is and what we need to do about that. Second one is protection for our kids. And then third one is how do we support our seniors in this fix with fixed incomes and in this economy."

Q: Housing and property taxes are a key issue for many Montanans, what actions if any do you think the legislature should take?

"We need I think we need to look at removing zoning restrictions and looking at how our property taxes are assessed as well as how are throughout the state. And that's from our let's just say, from our homes, clear up through corporate."

Q: This fall Montanans will be voting on access to abortion. What do you think the legislature’s role regarding abortion should be following that vote?

"Abortion is a tricky issue on this. I believe I'm pro-life. I believe life begins at conception. There is room for discussion on, say, the people that are abused by family members or somebody else or things happen. Yes, there are always there's room to talk about that, but that's only 8%. So we need to look at the abortion for convenience, and is that murdering a human or is it the responsibility government to protect the weakest in our society? And I think it is the responsibility of the government to do that."

Q: Another issue impacting Montana families is childcare, are there actions you think the legislature could take to address the issue?

"No, I don't. Any time the government gets involved in something, costs go up."

Q: Is there anything else you want to say that we haven't covered so far, or that you think voters should know?

"I'd like to thank you for giving us the opportunity for everybody to see where we stand and for all the politicians to talk to you guys."