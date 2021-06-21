Search for Leo Wagner expands to St. Mary Lake

GREAT FALLS — The search continues for Leo Wagner in Glacier County. Wagner has been missing since April 27, and was last seen near the St. Mary/Babb area on the Blackfeet Reservation.

On Monday, June 21st, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services announced that St. Mary Lake will be closed to all public boats and watercraft from Tuesday, June 22nd, through Saturday, June 26th, as the search effort expands to the lake.

BLES said in a news release that the Cascade County Sheriff's Office will be assisting in the search by using sonar equipment, boats, and divers, and the focus will primarily be in the southern area of the lake.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call Blackfeet Incident Command at 406-338-7521, or 911.