Search underway in Glacier National Park for missing 19-year-old  

WEST GLACIER - Crews are searching for a 19-year-old man in Glacier National Park who has been missing since Friday.

The vehicle of Matthew David Read was found at the trailhead of Huckleberry Trail on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The man was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike around noon that day.

Rangers were alerted on Sunday that he was overdue.

The man is described as Caucasian, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately, about 210 pounds.

He may be wearing a gray and black Columbia rain jacket with either blue and yellow or black and red shoes.

"Rangers conducted a hasty search Sunday afternoon," a news release states

An expanded search party of about 30 individuals began searching on Monday morning.

Park rangers, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office along with county search dogs are involved in the search effort.

Two Bear Air flew on Sunday night and will take to the air again when the weather cooperates, the release states.

Conditions in the park on Monday morning are rainy, overcast, and foggy.

Additionally, park officials say the conditions on the upper part of Huckleberry Trail are winter-like with snow over the trail at higher altitudes.

Due to the ongoing search, Huckleberry Trail is closed.

Anyone who has information, or was in the area and saw a person fitting the above description, is asked to call the Glacier National Parl tip line at 406-888-7077.