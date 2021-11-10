Need A Seasonal Job? All These Companies Are Hiring For The Holidays

If you are hoping to make some extra cash for the holidays, companies are looking to fill hundreds of thousands of seasonal positions in 2021. From retail to shipping and even work-from-home customer service, businesses need people willing to work during bustling winter events and possibly beyond. So, start your search for seasonal jobs with this extensive list of employers hiring now.

Retail Seasonal Jobs

Although many retailers are hiring sales associates, cashiers and stockers for the holiday season, some also have a variety of other positions as well. Check out these brands currently hiring on a temporary basis.

1-800-Flowers

The floral and foods gift retailer hires seasonal sales & internship associates across its family of brands, including PersonalizationMall.com, Harry and David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl’s Cookies and more. They currently have seasonal jobs available in six states, with jobs for sales associates, data entry specialists and customer relations workers. Non-retail positions for warehouse workers and kitchen help are also available.

Part-time employees may be eligible for company benefits, and all employees receive a 30% discount on products from the entire 1-800-Flowers, Inc. family of brands. To view openings or apply, visit 1800Flowers.com.

Amazon

The online retail giant has been hiring thousands of workers in hundreds of locations since the beginning of the pandemic, and they continue to offer permanent and seasonal jobs. With an average starting pay of more than $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations, an Amazon job during the holidays could mean some significant income.

To check out positions in your area, go to hiring.amazon.com.

Burlington Stores

The national off-price department store retailer is hiring thousands of people to fill seasonal jobs, including store associates, overnight receiving, loss prevention and cashiers. Some positions offer sign-on bonuses of $500-$1500, depending on the job and location. In addition, Burlington offers flexible hours, an associate discount, and benefits based on hours worked. Some seasonal employees may be offered permanent positions.

Find out more at burlingtonstores.jobs.

Gap, Inc.

The Gap, Inc. family of brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta stores, is hiring for the holidays. The company is looking to grow its store, distribution center and customer contact center teams with positions working directly with customers as well as behind the scenes. Employees receive a 50% discount at all of the company’s stores and 30% off at Outlet and Factory stores, along with other benefits. You can apply online for store positions.

Learn about open positions in your area at gapinc.com.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is hosting a Holiday Hiring Event on Nov. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with a goal of adding thousands of associates to stores, distribution and Sephora at Kohl’s teams. In addition, the retailer has announced bonuses for hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates of up to $400.

People seeking seasonal jobs can show up at local stores for on-the-spot interviews or apply online at careers.kohls.com/seasonal.

Macy’s

In September, the iconic department store said it would seek to fill roughly 48,000 seasonal jobs and another 28,000 permanent roles. Currently available positions run the gamut — from traditional cashiers, restaurant staff and warehouse associates, for example — to decidedly holiday-related jobs, like balloon tech, Santaland elf and seasonal entertainer. A national hiring event takes place on Nov. 16 at local Macy’s stores.

Find out more or apply on the Macy’s Holiday Hiring page.

Michaels

The largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America announced in August that it would fill more than 20,000 seasonal jobs in stores and distribution centers for the 2021 holiday season. Seasonal employees at Michaels receive a 30% discount and other benefits. Last year, more than 50% of seasonal workers became permanent employees following the holidays.

Search and apply for seasonal jobs at michaels.com/jobs.

Target

Although the retailer announced it would hire fewer employees for the holidays this year, Target still has seasonal jobs available. Wages start at $15 an hour and employees can earn an extra $2 an hour on select weekends and holidays. Applicants selected to interview for hourly positions will be invited to participate in a recorded video interview that they can complete on their own time, within 24-48 hours after being selected.

Learn about or apply for seasonal jobs at Target at jobs.target.com/seasonal.

Walmart

Walmart and Sam’s Club are filling 20,000 seasonal jobs in 250 stores, as announced in early September, with average wages topping $20 per hour. Positions are available in stores and distribution centers, and many workers will have the opportunity to become permanent employees following the holidays.

Search for seasonal jobs near you at careers.walmart.com.

See’s Candies

Chocolate lovers can earn some sweet holiday cash with seasonal jobs at See’s Candies. The confection retailer is hiring sales associates, customer service representatives, quality assurance inspectors and chocolate coating machine operators with some positions starting at $16.50-$20 per hour.

Search job openings at sees.com/careers.

Shipping Seasonal Jobs

With many people shopping online and sending packages to loved ones far away, package delivery services need extra hands during the holidays. As a result, the following companies are looking to fill thousands of positions this season.

DHL

DHL eCommerce Solutions said in August that it wants to increase its workforce 68.5% for the 2021 holiday peak season. The company has a mix of full- and part-time openings for lightweight parcel sorting, scanning, package handling and data entry and offers health benefits and tuition reimbursement. Temporary and permanent positions are available.

Search openings on the DHL eCommerce Solutions career center page.

FedEx

FedEx is in the process of hiring 90,000 workers to prepare for the holiday season. The hiring plan, announced in September, includes temporary bonus structures and pay increases in certain areas. Along with package handling positions, the shipper is hiring for temporary admin, IT and data science roles.

Search for seasonal jobs at careers.fedex.com

UPS

UPS just did its annual “Brown Friday” hiring event, during which it expected to hire 60,000 employees, but jobs are still available. Seasonal positions include warehouse workers, package delivery drivers, personal vehicle drivers, driver helpers and tractor-trailer drivers. Many UPS seasonal workers become permanent employees.

Browse seasonal jobs at jobs-ups.com.

USPS

The U.S. Postal Service announced in August that it would hire more than 40,000 seasonal employees nationwide for the 2021 holiday season. Seasonal opportunities include city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers, drivers and other positions. For many people, seasonal jobs with the Postal Service can be the start of a career.

Search and apply for positions on the USPS Careers website.

Remote Seasonal Jobs

Not all seasonal jobs are in stores, warehouses or other business locations. Many employers are hiring remote workers for the holidays as well. Here are a few virtual positions available this holiday season.

If you are in the market for a seasonal job, there are so many to choose from. So which one suits you best?

