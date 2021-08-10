Security camera footage sought from Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for security footage near the Boulder 2700 fire taken on July 30 or July 31.

Anyone who has cameras facing Montana Highway 35 -- especially between mile marker 6 and 14 -- the Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them.

If you have any footage of the area, you can contact Detective Erwin Lobdell at elobdell@lakemt.gov or by calling (406) 249-3015.

The Boulder 2700 fire -- which has destroyed several structures -- has burned 2,072 acres and is 31% contained.

Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here.

