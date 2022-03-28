Shelby woman dies in crash; 3 children injured

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and three children were injured in a head-on collision on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Sioux County, Nebraska.

According to KNEB , at about 7:25 p.m., a pickup truck pulling a loaded livestock trailer collided head-on with another pickup truck, which was also pulling a loaded livestock trailer; it happened on Highway 20 east of Harrison in the northwest corner of the state.

Both drivers died at the scene. The eastbound vehicle was driven by Nanna Flesch of Shelby, Montana; she was 42 years old. The westbound vehicle was driven by Ruth Smathers of Lost Springs, Wyoming; she was 67.

Flesch’s three children - Preslee, Jagger, and Lennon - sustained serious injuries; one child was taken to a hospital in Denver. The other children were taken to a hospital in Chadron, and one has since been transferred to a hospital in Rapid City.

Flesch worked as a realtor for Corder & Associates; the agency posted on Facebook: "Her hard-work ethic, trust and loyalty to everyone she knew was her key to success. Her focus always remained with her family. Everything she did was for them and they were the center of her world. We are all beyond blessed to have been a part of her life and family."

Authorities are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it says, in part:

Nanna was a one in a million. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to do anything to help someone. She was the best mom to three great kids that will sadly miss her forever. She did everything she could to get them to where they needed to be. I always called her super mom because she was going so many directions at once but still could keep it running.

Click here if you would like to make a donation .

We will update you if we get more details.



TRENDING ARTICLES

