Sheriff identifies man who died in I-15 crash

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified 58-year old Sandy Hayes as the man who died following a rollover crash along I-15 on Friday, October 29, 2021.

It happened at about 7:55 a.m. at mile marker 268 of Interstate 15, just south of the town of Ulm.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Hayes was driving a Ford pickup truck when he went into the median.

Hayes over-corrected, and the truck crossed both north-bound lanes, crashed through the guardrail, and rolled several times.

Hayes, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Hayes was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m., according to Sheriff Slaughter, and the manner of death ruled accidental.

The MHP report says that the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that drugs may have been a factor in the crash. Sheriff Slaughter said: "Some of the chemicals within the decedent's blood were of a narcotic nature."

The road was dry and bare at the time of the crash, according to the MHP.