Sheriff provides update on St Regis murder-suicide investigation

MTN News file
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office in Superior
Mineral County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 28, 2021
SUPERIOR — Mineral County sheriff Mike Toth says they have completed their investigation into a February murder-suicide in St. Regis.

Mineral County deputies found the father, Anthony Dascher, and his 7-year-old son dead in their St. Regis home in early February.

His 4-year-old son later died at a Spokane hospital.

Sheriff Toth tells MTN News the investigation revealed Dasher used his gun to kill his children and himself.

He did not leave a note.

The investigation also revealed Dascher had no clinical history of mental illness.

