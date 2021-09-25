Shooting death of a young grizzly bear is being investigated as a poaching incident

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are investigating the death of a grizzly bear that was found last month along Dupuyer Creek.

FWP said in a news release on Friday, September 24, that the year-old male bear was shot on August 22 while in a chokecherry patch along the creek between Valier and Dupuyer.

There were no known or reported human-bear conflicts in the vicinity where the bear was found, and this is being investigated as a poaching incident.

USFWS is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information contributing significantly to the investigation into the death of the bear.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or the USFWS special agent at 307-250-1715; or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for an additional cash reward through the TIP-MONT program.

FWP emphasized that grizzly bears in Montana and the lower 48 states are currently protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent. Carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it.

Never feed wildlife, especially bears. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Know your bears. It is important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, whether you are hunting or hiking.

Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.

Remove or secure food attractants. Bear-resistant containers and a properly constructed electrified fence are proven effective at deterring bears.

For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.