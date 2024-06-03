Scripps News Reports: Education in America

Education in the U.S. appears to be increasingly looked at through a political lens.

From banning books to restricting the curriculum, America's classrooms have become a flashpoint during this election year.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have a lot of differences when it comes to education. They differ on things like school vouchers and student loan forgiveness.

Scripps News sat down with voters to understand where they are on the issues. You can hear that conversation by watching this week's Scripps News Reports in the video above.