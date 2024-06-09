Importance of D-Day, role of foreign policy, speaking with former President Trump

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator Joe St. George interviews Democratic Senator Mark Kelly hitting on a host of topics including the southern border and working with former President Donald Trump. Rachel Louise Just of Scripps News Phoenix shares her exclusive interview with former President Trump and Steve Schmidt tells us why it's so important to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Lester Munson from the National Security Institute joins the show to discuss the role foreign policy will have in this election and we take a closer look at why this year’s political conventions matter. All this while Politico’s National Political Correspondent Meridith McGraw joins Scripps News White House Reporter Haley Bull and Congressional Reporter Nate Reed to discuss the latest developments on the campaign trail for our “Inside the Race Panel.”