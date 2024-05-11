On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator, Joe St. George talks with Jess O’Connell of Newco Strategies about how to better protect our elections and our election workers. Steve Schmidt joins the show to discuss the controversy around Kristi Noem’s new book for his “2-Minute Warning,” while National Correspondent Adi Guajardo hosts four women in Arizona for a roundtable discussion on abortion. All this while our “Inside the Race Panel with Politico” discusses the latest developments along the campaign trail and inside the courtroom.
The Race Weekend: Protecting election workers and roundtable discussion on abortions in Arizona
Steve Schmidt joins the show to discuss the controversy around Kristi Noem’s new book for his “2-Minute Warning."
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 11:17:37-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.