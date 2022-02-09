Sid Says: ZooMontana wolverine picks Super Bowl winner

BILLINGS - And the Super Bowl winner will be....

The Los Angeles Rams, according to Sid the wolverine.

Sid made his second Super Bowl prediction Wednesday at ZooMontana.

Presented with two different cakes representing each team, Sid first sniffed the Cincinnati Bengals cake then went straight to the Rams cake and started chowing.

This is the second year Sid has made a Super Bowl prediction. Last year he accurately chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl 55.

