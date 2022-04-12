Simms hosts Donkey Basketball fundraiser (video)

SIMMS — Community members gathered at Simms High School to show support for Ukraine through a game of donkey basketball on Saturday night.

A "sport" that originated during the Great Depression is now a popular fundraising vehicle hosted by schools and organizations.

The fundraiser was organized by the student council at Simms High School.

The event consisted of four teams, with each game lasting 10 minutes.

Referee Caleb Pierce stated, "It's more just a fun event than an actual sport, you know, people come out, it's spectacle, that's what sells I guess. Kind of chaotic, but people seem to enjoy it."

The student council said while they've been trying to host a donkey basketball event for a while, this was the best time to do it.

Student Council member and organizer Lilly Woodhouse said, ""We just were thinking of an idea, something to do, get the community involved, to help fundraise for the Ukrainian foreign exchange students. I just thought it'd be a great idea to get the community involved, it's a lot of fun, and it's even for a better cause."

TRENDING ARTICLES

