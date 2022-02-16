Ski For Kids’ Sake raising money for Big Brothers-Big Sisters

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana is conducting a fundraiser called Ski For Kids’ Sake. Participants raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters by soliciting pledges from people in the community.

"If you're out there skiing anyway, I would say why not do Ski for Kids' Sake to help raise money to help support more mentors for kids in our community," said Jesse Mahugh, director of Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana.

The agency is nearing the midway point of their two month long fundraiser. Skiers can participate at any ski area.

"We ask each skier of snowboarder to reach out to their friends and families," said Mahugh. "We ask each person to raise at least $100. All of those who raise at least $100 will be eligible for a lot of great prizes that we have."

The organization is also offering challenge prizes for the most money raised, most elevation, most miles skied and most days skied.

Prizes include a 75 quart cooler, a Garmin inReach Mini, and 2023 season passes to Great Divide, Showdown and Teton Pass Ski Areas.

Last year the event raised about $20,000.

Taking part is also a great way to learn about the organization which is always looking for new "Bigs."

"For a kid to build resilience and to make it through difficult times in their life, all they need is at least one adult to show up and be there for them and hat's really what the bigs do for the littles in our program," said Mahugh.

Ski for Kids' Sake will be hosting a halfway party at Showdown on March 5th with prizes and a costume contest.

For more information, click here to visit the Big Brothers-Big Sisters website.



