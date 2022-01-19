Snoflinga festival offers free winter activities in Butte

BUTTE - Time to get out into the snow or just slip on to the ice, because Butte’s annual festival celebrating winter activity begins this week.

Snoflinga, which started in Butte in 2016, offers free winter events throughout the city.

“We got cross country ski, we have ice skating, we have hockey, we have lovely curling of course. We live in this beautiful part of the world and we might as well enjoy the best parts of the year, which is the winter,” said Snoflinga organizer Ben Carr.

Activities will also include the South-Western Polar Plunge taking place Saturday at the Original Mine Yard in support of the Special Olympics Montana.

Experts will be on hand at each event to help those who have no experience.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS

“Snoflinga’s a great event to come on up to have your very first time on skis. We have really great coaches that are here to help you learn to kick on glide on your cross country ski gear,” said Homestake Lodge Co-owner Lauren Thieszen.

So whether it’s curling or skiing or speed skating, they say in Montana it’s important to stay active, because these winters are very long.

“I’m a mental health counselor, so I look at it from a mental health stance. You know, we have Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is a really big thing at this latitude and certainly at this altitude, and so, how do you find happiness? You find happiness with exercise, you find happiness with community and this combines those two so well,” said Carr.

Opening ceremonies begin Friday at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center and continue through Sunday.

