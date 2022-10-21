'Sock-tober' for Hi-Line's Help for Abused Spouses

For the Hi-Line's Help for Abused Spouses non-profit group, October is known as "Socktober." They're gathering new pairs of socks to donate to those that need them.

Executive director Connie Huffman says socks are the theme this month but are always taking donations of all kinds.

"It shouldn't just be October, it should be every month," Huffman said. "We always try to make sure we have articles and things for people that need it."

A pair of socks is a small item, but even a small gift can go a long way. The group is made up of five women, and they work to prevent abuse in north-central Montana. They cover six counties and more than 14,000 square miles. They help more than 150 people on average each year and although Huffman says the average is going down, they still focus on giving victims an option to get help and to educate the public on what is going on.

"It's really important that we educate and continue to educate ourselves. It's an awkward subject that people shy away from sometimes. But it's important to know it happens everywhere. Everyone is touched by it in one way or another. We're making sure that our doors are open, that there's somebody at the other end of our 24 hour crisis line and that we do what we can."

They are partnering with First American Title Company, who has helped them collect socks in the past. FATC has collected about 27,000 pairs of socks since 2018, and they've seen how much of a difference the donations can make.

"It's great to be able to give back to somebody. You know, we don't have a homeless shelter here and that's why we partnered with them," Conrad branch manager Karla Breding said. "Everybody wears and we're taking new socks. You can bring them to any First American office and then if they're not participating in that program, they would get them to an office or to somebody in need who could use those socks. Anybody off the street where we'll take your socks."

Click here to visit the Hi-Line's Help for Abused Spouses website.

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault 24-Hour Crisis and Support Hotline: 1 (800) 219-7336

To report a possible case of child abuse or neglect, call toll-free: 1 (866) 820-5437



TRENDING ARTICLES

