Solo Stove Now Has A Pizza Oven For Making Wood-Fired Pies At Home

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you order out or make your own, pizza night is always a good idea. If you’ve been cooking homemade or frozen pizza in a traditional oven, however, it’s time to consider adding a pizza oven to your shopping list.

This Pi Pizza Oven uses wood to make your homemade pizza, which adds a unique taste that you won’t get from making pizza in a traditional oven. Made for cooking outside, the oven comes with a concrete pizza stone and is designed for beginners or those who have made wood-fired pizza before. If you don’t always want wood-fired flavor, you can purchase the wood and gas option so you can quickly add a propane tank to change up the flavor.

The oven holds one 12-inch pizza or a few personal-size pizzas at once, making three or four pizzas an hour after preheating. When using the wood feature, it can run for around three hours, but if you’re using gas, it will work as long as your propane tank has fuel.

Made of stainless steel, it weighs 30.5 pounds and is more than 15 inches tall and 20 inches wide. Regularly $625, the wood only oven is currently on sale for $470, a savings of $155. If you want wood and gas, that one has an MSRP of $895, but is currently priced at $645. While you can place your order now and lock in the current price, the pizza oven will not ship until around July 11.

The pizza oven also ships for free and comes with free 30-day returns if you decide you don’t want it. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and the company guarantees it will be free of manufacturing defects. Solo Stove says they will replace the oven with a new product if the oven is deemed defective.

There are only 19 reviews so far — as the oven is new and not shipping just yet — but it currently has 5 out of 5 stars.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, Amazon has a handful of pizza ovens as well, like this Wood Pellet Pizza Oven for $220.

The Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven is made of stainless steel and can cook a pizza in 90 seconds or less. It reaches a temperature of up to 860 F and along with pizza, can also be used for roasting steaks, fish, lamb chops, burgers, salmon, vegetables and more. The oven requires minimal assembly without tools and weighs just 25 pounds, so it works for a backyard or can be taken on the go.

With more than 700 reviews, the Big Horn pizza oven has a total of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 69% of reviewers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say there is a bit of a learning curve, but once you figure out how to use it, it’s worth the price and makes a great pizza.

Solo Stove also has other products to make your backyard extra fun this summer, like this Natural Smokeless Portable Firepit and these Stainless Steel Fire Pit Tongs & Poker.

The Natural Smokeless Portable Firepit has a design that sets it apart from other fire pits, as it features double walls and bottom vent holes to keep the fire fed without putting out excessive smoke. Priced at $300, it can be set up and broken down in less than a minute if you want to take it camping or to the beach, and it comes with a carrying case to make it even easier to transport.

The Stainless Steel Fire Pit Tongs & Poker can be used for a fire pit or with the pizza oven. The poker iron has a 165-degree bend, so you can adjust your firewood, and the log grabber has a 172-degree directional bend at the hinge to make wood-grabbing easier.

Happy summer!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.