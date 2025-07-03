Special Report: The Milk River Project

A $70 million project has successfully restored water flow to the Milk River along Montana's Hi-Line, providing relief to thousands who depend on it for drinking water and irrigation. The century-old St. Mary siphon failed about a year ago, an event many had predicted. Since then, numerous stakeholders - including federal agencies, tribal entities, and contractors - worked together to complete repairs ahead of schedule.

