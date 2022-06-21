10 Great Outdoor Sports And Fitness Deals For Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We all want to get outside and increase our activity during these beautiful summer months. Sometimes replacing or upgrading some of the family’s equipment is necessary to make the most of outdoor time. But fitness and outdoor equipment expenses can add up quickly, so we decided to find some of the best deals on Amazon to get you moving with minimal bank account stress.

As Amazon counts down to its annual Prime Day extravaganza on July 12-13, the company is already releasing some fantastic deals on outdoor sports and fitness equipment so you can get a jump start on the savings.

Here are 10 of the best outdoor sports and fitness deals we’ve found on Amazon that you can snag right now!

Hydration is essential when spending a lot of time enjoying the outdoors. That’s why the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap is a must-buy under any circumstance, but especially right now when many varieties are up to 22% off the retail price.

This high-tech water bottle is made with stainless steel and BPA-free plastic so you can get in your water with no worries of contamination. The TempShield insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Or, if you want to bring your morning coffee with you, it will keep it hot for up to 12 hours.

You can choose from four sizes including 20-ounce, 32-ounce, 40-ounce, and 64-ounce bottles in a wide range of colors. The Flex Cap prevents leakage when you’re out hiking, biking, or doing whatever activity you choose.

Prices for the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle start at $23.10 for the cobalt blue color in the 20-ounce size.

When you need an extra hydration boost for an athletic activity or just want something different than plain water, turn to Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets. Each Nuun tube holds 10 tablets, which simply get dropped into a bottle of water to add flavor and hydration/nutrition supplements with no artificial sweeteners and only 15 calories per serving.

The 10-count Citrus Berry pack, available on Amazon for $24.53, comes with Lemon Lime, Tri-Berry, Citrus Fruit, and Orange. Each pack comes with 40 servings — enough to keep you happy and hydrated for a long time.

Runners know the key to a good workout isn’t just the activity, but the gear the athlete wears. A quality pair of shorts, like the Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 can make the difference between a comfortable run and one that leaves you feeling miserable.

These running shorts are made with a lightweight woven fabric that wicks sweat away from the body and dries quickly. The breathable polyester helps “dump excess heat,” according to the manufacturer.

The Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts are available in sizes X-small through 3X and start at just $18.75!

A family camping trip doesn’t mean everyone has to cram into a tiny tent for the night. The Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent With Screen Room provides lots of space to fit two queen-sized air mattresses if you want them.

The 10-foot-by-5-foot full-floor screen room keeps the bugs out while everyone chills out inside the spacious tent. Setup takes about 15 minutes. The tent is weatherproof with welded corners and inverted seams to keep the rain out.

Right now, Amazon has the Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room marked down by 31% for $158.99. If you’ve been looking to replace your old model, now is a great time to upgrade!

Paddle your way to relaxation with a personal watercraft. The Sevylor QuickPak K1 1-Person Kayak can be strapped to your back in the included backpack system. This converts into a seat when you set up the kayak, which takes just 5 minutes.

Its 21-gauge PVC construction is durable enough for lake use. Plus, multiple air chambers ensure that if one fails, the rest will stay inflated, allowing the user to paddle to safety.

Consider the Sevylor QuickPak K1 1-Person Kayak as the ideal introductory step into kayaking for the newcomer or someone looking for an easy pack-and-go option. It’s marked down 27% right now on Amazon and costs only $159.99.

We’re not leaving the men out when it comes to quality outdoor clothing. The Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is designed as a lightweight shirt made with UA Tech fabric. This fabric is made to draw sweat and heat away from the body, allowing wearers to stay cooler for a longer period of time.

Available in a variety of men’s sizes from small to tall and 5X, this athletic T-shirt comes in more than 70 different colors and has a starting price of only $14.99.

Ladies, when we want to be active, we need to make sure we are supported. The Core 10 Women’s All Day Comfort Strappy Longline Yoga Sports Bra seamlessly blends form, function and fashion for the active woman.

This machine-washable sports bra is durable but lightweight so you don’t have to deal with bulky undergarments while working out. The criss-cross straps on the back not only add a level of support but gives the garment a feminine flair. Plus, the fabric is moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable.

Available in five sizes and multiple colors, the Core 10 Women’s All Day Comfort Strappy Longline Yoga Sports Bra is marked down on Amazon to $21.10 for a limited time.

Leggings might be one of the most versatile items in a woman’s wardrobe. You can go from a fitness class to the store with no fuss and still look fabulous in the Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Vapor Legging.

This pair of leggings is made with nylon and lycra to give lots of support and stretch while keeping its durability for fitness activities. Wear them for running, hiking, weight lifting or (of course) for a yoga class. The material also keeps the body dry and cool.

The Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Vapor Legging is currently marked down as part of the lead-up sales for Amazon Prime Day 2022, with prices starting at $65.82, depending on color and size.

If one of your kids has been craving a new skateboard, check out the RD Street Series Skateboard on Amazon right now.

This wood and aluminum skateboard by Roller Derby is made with 9-ply laminated hardwood with a double kick tail and grip tape, as well as 5-inch aluminum trucks.

Designed with the Frat House color scheme, this is designed as an ideal skateboard for kids who are looking to get started with sidewalk surfing. Marked down 20% for a limited time on Amazon, the RD Street Series Skateboard is on sale now for $32.03.

When your little one is ready for their first set of wheels, the bike should be totally cool. The Huffy Marvel Spider-Man 12-Inch Kids’ Bike will make any child feel like a superhero for sure.

Even the little ones need to get around in style and this bike has it. Made by the dependable Huffy brand, this bicycle is the perfect fit for kids ages 3 to 5 years old who are a maximum weight of 60 pounds. The seat is adjustable which means the bike can grow with your child.

It comes all decked out with Spider-Man designs all over, from the top of the handlebars down to the wheels. And, the bike comes with training wheels if your rider is just learning to pedal.

Amazon has marked down the Huffy Marvel Spider-Man 12-Inch Bike by 29% to a sale price of $119.99.

Keep checking back here for more Amazon savings and deals as we get closer to Amazon Prime Day 2022 in mid-July!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.