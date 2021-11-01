Watch
Sports

Actions

2021 Class AA football playoffs scores, pairings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:42:51-04

The 2021 Class AA football playoffs bracket can be found here.

2021 Class AA football state playoffs

No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, No. 2 Butte, No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Bozeman receive first-round byes, teams are re-seeded in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

First round, Oct. 29

No. 5 Helena Capital 45, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 7
No. 3 Helena High 42, No. 6 Bozeman Gallatin 28
No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 21, No. 5 Billings Senior 14
No. 3 Great Falls High 41, No. 6 Missoula Big Sky 14

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 8 Great Falls High @ No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Helena High @ No. 4 Bozeman, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Helena Capital @ No. 2 Billings West, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Kalispell Glacier @ No. 3 Butte, 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 12
State championship, Nov. 19

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader