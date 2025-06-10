3-time marathon champ Layne Ryerson of Helena looking forward to 51st Governor's Cup

HELENA — Thousands of racers are gearing up for the 51st Governor’s Cup with races kicking off Saturday morning in Helena. But perhaps no one is more prepared to race than the Gov Cup’s three-time reigning marathon champion, Layne Ryerson.

“My strategy is always to have fun. If I’m having fun, I can’t lose,” said Ryerson. “But yeah, just see what the field brings (and) try to stick along and do the best that I can and hope for a good day.”

Course conditions forced race organizers to swap out the full marathon for a half marathon this year. But Ryerson, a graduate of both Helena High School and Caroll College, said he’s just as excited to race no matter the distance.

“Helena is my hometown. I love being here. It’s great,” said Ryerson, who now lives in Manhattan. “It’s an excuse to get back to an awesome place for the weekend. Plus, I love the course. I love the race directors. ... It’s my primary reason for coming back and doing it.”

But the Governor's Cup isn’t just for experienced marathoners like Ryerson. In addition to the half-marathon main event, there are shorter races ranging from a 10k all the way down to a one-mile kid’s fun run.

“Running’s such a community sport,” said Ryerson. “It brings everyone together. Obviously, it’s great for your health. And people who run — they live longer. I think they’re happier, for the most part.

“But it’s awesome to see people from different walks of life getting out and running. And you see little kids with smiles on their faces running with their grandpa. And if that’s not the spirit of running, I don’t know what is.”

