Aaron Rodgers reportedly staying with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is reportedly set to come back to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones reported that the reigning NFL MVP agreed to a 4-year, $200 million deal.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

But according to Rodgers' friend Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show,” said there is "no deal in place."

McAfee said news of it being a 4-year, $200 million deal "is not accurate."

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

If reports of the deal are true, Rodgers could be the highest-paid player in NFL history, Rapoport reported.

The Packers nor Rodgers have confirmed the news.

Rodgers is set to make an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" at noon Tuesday.

Rodgers just wrapped his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, winning NFL MVP for a historic fourth time.

The California native owns the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns (449) and has thrown just 93 interceptions across his 14 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers' sole Super Bowl win came in the 2010 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

