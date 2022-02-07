Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints RB arrested in Las Vegas hours after playing in Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas just hours after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Police say he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm related to an incident at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip the day before following an investigation.

On Saturday, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, officers were dispatched to a hospital where a person told them they had been battered at a nightclub.

Authorities say Kamara was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3204.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas.