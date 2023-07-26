Helena Senators top Billings Scarlets, win Class AA Legion championship

MISSOULA — For the second time in three years, the Helena Senators were crowned Montana Legion Class AA champions as the Senators defeated the Billings Scarlets 2-1 on Wednesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field in Missoula.

The Senators took advantage of a pair of costly errors by the Scarlets in the bottom of the sixth inning, capped by a short grounder by Manu Melo that drove in Colt Tietje after the ball was bobbled by the Scarlets' second baseman.

Tycen Mooney went 2 for 4 for Helena with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning that drove in Melo to tie the game. The Scarlets took the lead in the top of the third on an RBI double by Hunter Doyle.

Luke Dowdy pitched the full seven innings for Helena. Dowdy allowed four hits and one run while striking out three and walking three more.

The Senators now advance to the Northwest Legion Regional tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

