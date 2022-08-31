Dylan Cook added to Tampa Bay's practice squad; Griz football announces 2022 team captains

MISSOULA — Dylan Cook didn't have to look far to continue his NFL career.

The Butte native and former Montana Grizzlies offensive tackle was added to Tampa Bay's practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. Cook was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday in the final round of roster cuts, but the assumption was Cook was going to be added back to the team after he cleared waivers.

Cook — who played quarterback at MSU-Northern before walking on with Montana and becoming the team's right tackle for two seasons — was an undrafted free agent by the Bucs back in April. Cook impressed in his preseason appearances and was brought back to the Bucs as a developmental prospect at offensive tackle.

The current Montana football team had its captains announced on Wednesday for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson, wide receiver Mitch Roberts, linebacker Patrick O'Connell and safety Robby Hauck were named the four captains for Montana this year.

Johnson, a transfer from San Diego State, was officially named the team's starting quarterback for the opener against Northwestern State on Tuesday. Johnson is coming off of a season where he led the Aztecs to a bowl victory.

Roberts, a Missoula native and Sentinel High graduate, was second in receiving yards for the Grizzlies a year ago, and finished with 55 catches for 683 yards and one touchdown.

O'Connell, a Kalispell native and Glacier High graduate, was one of the top defenders in the FCS a year ago and finished third in Buck Buchanan voting. O'Connell finished last season with 105 total tackles, 21.5 for loss, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

Hauck is on track to break Montana's school record for career tackles. Hauck currently has 364 career tackles to his name, which currently ranks third all-time at UM and is just behind Dante Olson's record of 397. Hauck finished with 128 total tackles and three forced fumbles last year.

Montana kicks off the 2022 season on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.